FRSC appeals to Ogun govt. to repair bad roads

June 17, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ifo Unit Command, has appealed to the Ogun government to urgently repair bad around the area to ease free flow traffic.

Mr Joseph Akinsanya, FRSC, Ifo Unit Commander, the appeal in an interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Sango-Ota, Ogun.

Akinsanya said the deplorable state the had been a major challenge its personnel toward discharging their duty.

“This also affects us from getting to accident scene early sometimes, thus resulting to loss of lives.

are appealing to the government to fix bad in Ifo area so as to reduce the discomfort experienced by motorists,” he said.

The corps commander added that roads within the street that linked to major roads also be repaired so that motorists could use alternative routes and reduce hours spent in traffic jams.

He urged motorists to cooperate with traffic personnel roads in order to reduce gridlocks.

Akinsanya, however, reiterated the Corps’ commitment to ensure safety of lives and highway. (NAN)

