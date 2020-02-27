FRSC, an exemplary public institution in Nigeria – Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi has described the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) as an exemplary public institution that has impacted positively on the management of the Nigerian roads, saying Nigerians have much to learn from the organisation. He stated this on Thursday, during his courtesy visit to the FRSC National Headquarters, Abuja.

According to a press statement issued by Corps Commander Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC Head of Public Education, the Governor was at the FRSC National Headquarters as a special guest at the decoration ceremony of Deputy Corps Marshal Kayode Fanola to his new rank. He commended the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi for bringing his wealth of experience in road safety management to bear in his management of the FRSC. This, he said has impacted positively on the successes recorded by the Corps within the last few years of his Management.

Speaking on the challenges of road safety in Nigeria, the Governor lauded the various innovations introduced by the Corps to ensure that the Nigerian roads become safer and convenient for economic activities to thrive. While assuring of sustained support of the state governments to issues of road safety in the country, he stressed that all the States in the federation share the same value for human safety and security and would work assiduously towards the success of road safety programmes in the country.

Dr Kayode further noted that the inauguration of the National Road Safety Advisory Council (NaSAC) following the approval of the Nigeria Road Safety Strategy document was novel in the campaign for safer road environment in the country. He added that the initiative affords governors ample opportunity to participate actively in policy formulation and execution of road safety programmes, restating that the Governors would remain committed to the campaign to ensure road safety in the country through collaboration with the FRSC.

Dr Kayode particularly commended the FRSC for its massive investments in information and communication technology, saying the advancement made by the Corps over the years was a fallout of its heavy reliance on technological tools. On the establishment of the National Traffic Radio (NTR), the Governor applauded the initiative, noting that with the growing need for prompt dissemination of information on road conditions across the country and calls for emergencies, the need for the radio platform by the Corps cannot be overemphasised. He therefore, promised to support the radio station to achieve its goals of publicising issues of road safety.

As part of the Governor’s activities at the FRSC National Headquarters, he was taken round the FRSC facilities including the Information Technology Centre and the National Traffic Radio studio before joining the Chairman of the FRSC Board, Mallam Bukhari Bello and the Corps Marshal to decorate the newly appointed Deputy Corps Marshal, Kayode Fanola who is representing the South-West geopolitical zone at the FRSC Management.