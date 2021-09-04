FRSC alerts on failed section of Kabba-Omuo-Ekiti Federal Highway

The Federal Road Safety Corps,FRSC has alerted the public to a failed section of Kabba- Omuo Ekiti Federal Highway.

The corps in a statement by Bisi Kazeem fsi, Assistant Corps Marshal, Corps Public Education Officer has therefore, advised commuters to take alternative route.

Kazeem said “Members of the motoring public and general commuters travelling from or to Southwest, through Kabba- Omuo Ekiti Federal Highway are hereby notified of a failed section of the road at Ikoyi under Iyara local government area of Kogi State .

“This development has led to lack of free flow of traffic at the said portion of the road.

“In view of the foregoing, motorists, travelers, and the general public are hereby advised to use Kabba/Asaya/Ogidi/Ikare as alternative route to or from South West. The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing is already activating appropriate action to ameliorate the situation.

“The Federal Road Safety Corps solicits maximum cooperation of the motoring public on this development. The Corps will also continue to update the public periodically on further developments .

“Meanwhile, operatives of FRSC are on ground controlling traffic”, the statement said.

