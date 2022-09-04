FRSC again, debunks rumours of ‘carrying fire arms’

Federal Road Safety Corps has again told the general public that personnel of the Commission have not started carrying guns or any other fire arms whether on patrol or any other official duty.

Bisi Kazeem fsi, Assistant Corps Marshal, Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC Headquarters

Abuja, made this clarification in a statement at the weekend.

He said:This information has become very pertinent following the image of an operative who was captured on camera carrying fire arms in a position that suggests he was on official duty.

The viral report should be disregarded in totality as it’s just but an old and recirculated image of an overzealous staff who posed with a rifle belonging to a sister agency’s staff in admiration and ignorance in 2018. The said staff has since been punished according to existing maintainance of discipline of the Corps

“The Acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu while reacting to the image that is been recirculated has stated that officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps does not currently carry arms and advise members of the public should disregard the image been recirculated.

“The public is by this publication called to desist from believing such fake image as the Corps continues in commiting itself to making the roads safer for all to use.”

