The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun said the inclusion of Youth Safety Education in schools’ curriculum would help sustain public education and a strategic initiative of a catch- them- young approach .

The Osun Sector Commander, Mrs Kudirat Ibrahim, said this at the second quarter workshop organised by the command, on Thursday, in Osogbo.

The workshop was organised for Special Duty and External Relations Desk Officers (SDER) and Youth Safety Education (YSE) desk officers.

The theme of the workshop is entitled “Sustaining Road Safety Programmes through Special Marshals and Road Safety Clubs “.

Ibrahim noted that the youth safety education desk officers and special marshals would incorporate NYSC Road Safety Clubs members, with the responsibility of providing safety education in primary and secondary schools.

According to her, road safety is a shared responsibility by everyone to ensure safe driving, road safety propagation and awareness campaign, to make a difference between life and death.

She said: “The workshop will help the participants in broadening their knowledge which is targeted at complementing the efforts of the corps while taking the FRSC to enviable heights.

“I believe we are all here to brainstorm on how to improve personnel capacity and competence in road safety management.

“Also, looking at the goal 4 which is to reposition , strengthening , and sustaining road safety programmes must be taken with zeal and commitment.”

Ibrahim urged the participants to further educate their unit commands and operational desks, on the knowledge they acquired from the workshop, for the sole aim of moving the FRSC forward to achieve its mandate.

Earlier, the National Secretary of the Special Marshals, Mr Tunde Ajiboye, said the workshop would help update the knowledge of the special marshals, NYSC road safety corps marshals , heads of departments and units’ commands .

“The workshop will improve service delivery of the marshals in such a way as to meet acceptable standards of the command.

“I want to commend the command for organising the workshop for the SDER and YSE officers, whom I know will be of immense benefits to them.

“Since we have marshals with proven integrity , committed and dedicated to their duties , I am optimistic that the knowledge acquired from the workshop will go a long way.

“The new special marshals’ guidelines will help marshals in efficient service delivery for the attainment of the core mandate of the commission.’’ he said .(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

