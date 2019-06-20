FRSC advises personnel against fake news, hate speech, rumour mongering

#TrackNigeria: The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Thursday advised its personnel to desist from circulating rumours, hate speeches and fake news.

Assistant Corps Marshall (ACM) Kayode Olagunju, Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, gave the advice in Gusau at an intractive seesion with men of the Zamfara Command.

Olagunju said involvement in such acts by the personnel could tarnish the image of the commission.

He urged the FRSC staff to conduct themselves in accordance with guidelines and rules of the commission in the course of discharging their duties.

He also warned them to shun acts of bribery and corruption of all kinds, threating to dismiss anyone found committing such acts.

The commission’s boss, however, commended the conduct of the personnel in the state, assuring them that the Corps Marshall was committed to improving their welfare.

Earlier in his remark, Mr Jonathan Adeleye, the Sector Commander, Zamfara State Command, had called on those whose new driver licences were with the commission to come and collect them.

According to him, there are 200 driver licences yet to be collected in the state by their original owners.

He appealed to motorists in the to ensure that they were with all necessary documents before driving on the highways .

Adeleye also urged drivers to install speed limit devices in their vehicles in order to reduce speed and rate of accidents on the highways.

