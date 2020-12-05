FRSC advises motorists to desist from high-speed, using handset on wheel

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has launched the ‘Ember Months’ road safety campaign with a call on motorists to desist from high-speed and using the handset while driving, to avoid accidents.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Katsina State, Mr Ali Sule-Tanimu, made the call on Saturday in Katsina during the flagging-off of the campaign for 2020.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign is themed: ‘Drive Safe and Stay Safe’.

Sule-Tanimu called on all stakeholders to spread the campaign aimed at reducing accidents on highways.

“It is imperative for us to understand that a journey is not complete except when we have arrived at our final destination.

“For us to achieve this, drivers and commuters must aggregate their efforts and ensure safety on our roads now and after the ember months.

“We should not be carried away by the festive season or begin to celebrate while on the road.

“It is of paramount importance for all to obey the traffic rules and regulations to reduce road accidents that lead to loss of lives,” he said.

In his remarks, the FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RS1, Kaduna, Assistant Corps Marshall, Aliyu Datsama, commended the Katsina State Government for the support it had been giving to the corps.

Datsama said that the increase in road crashes was a result of increased human activities, including human errors and carelessness of road users.

He called on motorists to desist from improper parking on the highways, especially at night because it could cause accidents.

Datsama also urged road users to avoid night journeys in view of the current situation.

He commended other stakeholders like the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), tricycles and motorcycle riders for their continuous support in enlightening their members on traffic rules and regulations. (NAN)