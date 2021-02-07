FRSC advises motorists on curbing accidents

The Idiroko Unit Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ogun has advised motorists to change their attitude on use of highways to stem road crashes in the state.

The FRSC also said there was need for motorists to drive within speed limits, obey all traffic rules and ensure road worthiness of their vehicles before setting out on journeys.

Mr Olaluwoye Akinwunmi, Unit Commander of FRSC in Idiroko gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ota, Ogun.

Akinwunmi said the advice had become necessary as many road traffic accidents could be traced to excessive speeding.

“Most of these road crashes recorded were lone accidents resulting from loss of control due to over speeding.

“The motoring public, especially the drivers, need to change their behaviour so as to achieve an accident-free environment.

“The bad attitude of our drivers which is usually overspeeding has been the major cause of road crashes,”he said.

The unit commander noted that most of the drivers tended to speed where there are good roads, which sometimes resulted in loss of control of the vehicles, leading to unnecessary loss of lives and property.

Akinwunmi also urged governments to improve technology so that when erring drivers abscond from the FRSC, the tickets could easily be taken to either their homes or offices.

The unit commander said that the FRSC would be able to show evidence to erring drivers when tickets were taken to their houses or offices with improved technology.

He said that the FRSC would intensify public enlightenment programmes to sensitise and educate motorists on road usage.(NAN)