Mr Patrick Okoyeocha, Delta Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has advised motorists in the state against speeding and overloading to minimise road mishap.

Okoyeocha gave the advised at the commemoration of the sixth Biannual United Nations Global Road Safety Week with the theme: “Street for Life”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sixth biannual global campaign hosted by the World Health Organisation, through the United Nations Assembly resolution A/60/5, had its maiden edition in 2007.

Okoyeocha said the Road Safety Week, which would run from May 17 to May 23, would focus on raising awareness to educate people on the danger associated with speeding.

“We have a common sense speed limit, which drivers are expected to apply.

“A speed limit of 30 km/h or 20 miles per hour is the acceptable limit for vehicles in the urban areas.

“Since Road and weather conditions can influence driving, maintaining the required speed will go a long way to reduce crashes and severity of injuries,” the sector commander said.

Okoyeocha, while calling on the general public to always adhere to the approved speed limit, said speeding was responsible for most road crashes.

He also appealed to road users to be safety conscious and avoid speeding, overloading, wrong overtaking and other traffic offences.

“Road users should cooperate with FRSC officials. We are partners in progress, and the essence is to save lives,” Okoyeocha said. (NAN)

