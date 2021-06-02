FRSC advises motorists against patronising `tokunbo` tyres

 The Ogun Command of  the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists  to desist from fixing  fairly-used tyres popularly called  ‘Tokunbo’ tyres to their vehicles to minimise crashes on the roads.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the State Sector Commander of FRSC, gave the advice in an with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ota, Ogun.

Umar was reacting to the accident that killed a driver and injured two others on the Lagos- Expressway on Tuesday.

NAN reports that a car with registration number KMR 508 XA, on Tuesday,had a tyre burst on the  Lagos- Expressway,  which led to the death of  the driver and  two others injured.

The commander said that the crash  have been prevented if the driver  had used good tyres and cautioned himself against  speeding.

Umar warned motorists to shun the use of  fairly-used  tyres as they are just like time-bomb waiting for time to explode.

He added that  motorists should also the expiring of any tyre they intend to buy to avoid tyre burst their vehicles are on motion .

“The FRSC has observed that tyre burst, speeding and wrongful overtake of other vehicles have been the   major causes of road  crashes in the country.

“We  urge motorists to refrain from speeding and the use of substandard tyres to save lives and property.”he said.

Umar also advised motorists to always exercise patience and adhere strictly to traffic regulations to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property. (NAN)

