FRSC advises motorists against patronising `tokunbo` tyres

June 2, 2021



Ogun Command of  Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists  desist fixing  fairly-used tyres popularly called  ‘Tokunbo’ tyres their vehicles minimise crashes on roads.

Mr Ahmed Umar, State Sector Commander of FRSC, gave advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ota, Ogun.

Umar was reacting the accident that killed a and injured two others on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway .

NAN reports that a with registration number KMR 508 XA, ,had a tyre burst on the  Lagos-Ibadan Expressway,  which led the death of  the and  two others injured.

The commander said that the crash  could have been prevented if the   had used good tyres and cautioned himself against  speeding.

Umar warned motorists to shun the use of  fairly-used  tyres as they are just like -bomb waiting for to explode.

He added that  motorists should also check the expiring date of any tyre they intend to buy to avoid tyre burst while their vehicles are on motion.

“The FRSC has observed that tyre burst, speeding and wrongful overtake of other vehicles have been the   major causes of road  crashes in the country.

  urge motorists to refrain speeding and the use of substandard tyres to save lives and property.”he said.

Umar also advised motorists to always exercise patience and adhere strictly to traffic regulations to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property. (NAN)

