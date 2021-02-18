FRSC @ 33: We have brought high level of sanity on roads– Lagos Sector Commander

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has brought a high level of sanity on Nigerian roads since its inception 33 years ago.

Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, the FRSC Lagos State Sector Commander , made the assertion on Thursday during the first Quarter Capacity Building Workshop for FRSC Desk Officers tagged: ”Safe-to-Load” Operation.

He said that part of the FRSC’s strategic goals was to build the capacity of the personnel through quarterly workshops and enlightenment programmes to prepare them for the year.

He said that the officers converged quarterly to review the previous operations, cover up the gaps and build a better one for the new year.

“We are so passionate about the workshops and the best topic is being put in place to fortify the personnel,” he added.

According to him, in the cause of the previous workshops, the corps discovered so many infractions which has ended up in helping the system to reduce the rate of crashes.

He said that an example of such discoveries was the braking system of vehicles which had caused many crashes especially with tankers and trucks.

The sector commander said that the intervention of the corps has gone a long way in reducing the rate of crashes involving brake failure.

“The personnel’s insistence that at the point of loading , no vehicle with such fault would be allow to load without being ratified, has helped in reducing crashes,” he said.

Ogungbemide affirmed that FRSC had done very well in the last 33 years.

“I know it is subject for assessment from the public and I am also a member of the public; I have eyes, ears and I know where we are coming from, where we are today and which operations have taken a greater transformation.

“About our expressway, especially Lagos-Ibadan expressway, when the road was good, bad and when the road was under rehabilitation, every session has its characteristics and challenges.

“When the road was good, the recklessness of the drivers could not be over emphasised, we usually had human error as a result of fatal crashes.

“When the road became bad, some of the drivers could not control themselves despite the status of the road, we are still having some measure of crashes.

“And now that rehabilitation is going on, you still see drivers who have no regard for rehabilitation , thereby running into other oncoming vehicles as a result of speeding.

“To God be Glory, in all the sessions, we have our personnel on standby for prompt response to whatever incident that comes up,” he said.

Ogungbemide, however, advised motorists to adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to ensure sanity on the road.

He said that efforts had been put in place to commence the 2021 sensitisation and enlightenment programme for motorists especially the tanker and truck drivers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FRSC is celebrating its 33 years of its existence in Nigeria having been established on Feb. 18, 1988. (NAN)