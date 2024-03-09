From Grief to Power Play: The Role of Tears in Nigerian Political Campaigns, By Abdul-Azeez Suleiman

The trend of Nigerian presidential seekers shedding tears in public seems to be on the rise. Whether these tears are sincere displays of emotion or calculated attempts to win public sympathy, only the politicians themselves truly know. However, one thing is clear – tears alone cannot change the course of an election or erase the failures of an administration

This phenomenon of Nigerian presidential hopefuls shedding tears in public has become a common spectacle in recent years. These tears are often seen as attempts to gain public sympathy and project an image of vulnerability and emotional depth. The sincerity and impact of these tears are often called into question, as the actions of these politicians do not always align with the emotions they display.

From General Muhammadu Buhari to Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Muhammadu Sanusi II, Nasir El Rufai, and Orji Kalu, the list seems to be growing longer with each passing election cycle. These politicians, whether consciously or inadvertently, seem to use tears as a tool to win public sympathy and support.

General Muhammadu Buhari, a former Nigerian president, set the stage for the weeping game during his presidential campaigns. In his bid for the presidency, he shed tears in a bid to garner public sympathy. Despite his emotional display, Buhari’s presidency was marked by widespread dissatisfaction and failure to deliver on the promises he made during his campaign. This raises the question of whether his tears were genuine or simply a ploy to manipulate the emotions of the electorate.

Similarly, former vice president Atiku Abubakar also shed tears during his presidential campaign, but his tears did not lead to electoral success. Like Buhari, Atiku’s tears did not translate into effective leadership or meaningful opposition to the misgovernance of the administration in power. This raises doubts about the authenticity and impact of his emotional display.

Other politicians and leaders, such as Peter Obi, Muhammadu Sanusi II, Nasir El Rufai, and Orji Kalu, have also been seen shedding tears in public. These emotional displays are often linked to personal or political events, such as tributes, tragedies, or valedictory speeches.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour party, was visibly moved to tears during a press conference following his defeat in the presidential election. Despite his emotional outburst, Obi vowed to challenge the results and prove that he had actually won the election. His tears, however, did not change the outcome of the election.

Muhammadu Sanusi II, the former Emir of Kano, broke down in tears while paying tribute to a deceased friend. His emotional display, while seemingly genuine, has led to speculation that he may have political ambitions for the future.

Similarly, Nasir El Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna state, was caught on camera shedding tears while holding a five-year-old boy whose eyes were plucked out by suspected ritualists. His tears, whether genuine or calculated, have fueled speculation about his potential interest in running for the presidency.

Orji Kalu, another politician who sought the presidency, also shed tears during his valedictory speech in the Senate. His emotional display, like many others before him, may have been an attempt to garner sympathy and support from the public.

This trend of Nigerian presidential seekers shedding tears in public raises important questions about authenticity, leadership, and public perception. While emotions are a natural and human response to events, the strategic use of tears for political gain undermines the integrity and credibility of these politicians. Instead of relying on emotional manipulation, Nigerian presidential hopefuls should focus on addressing the real issues facing the nation and proving their competence through actions, not tears.

It is important to remember that while tears may evoke sympathy, they alone cannot overshadow the performance of an administration or change the outcome of an election.

Only time will tell if these emotional displays are truly genuine or merely calculated attempts to win public favor. Nigerian voters are becoming more discerning and are looking for tangible solutions to the nation’s problems, rather than just the shedding of tears.