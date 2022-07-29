Froe Srvice confirms death of motorist carrying fuel in Kwara

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

The Fire Service in Kwara has confirmed the death of a 37-year-old driver, one Emmanuel, on Wednesday in Ilorin.

The Spokesman of the state Fire Service, Mr Hassan Adekunle, said this in a statement in Ilorin.Adekunle said the motorist was burnt to death while returning from a filling station at about 8:44 p.m around Airport area.He said that the driver fully rolled up inside the car forgotting that he loaded three gallons of 30 liters of Premium Motor Sprit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, which suddenly caught fire.“

The car exploded and the victim was burnt to death at the main gate of the Softfort Table Water, situated at Block 2, Obanisuwa Agbejila, along Airport Road, in Ilorin.

“The tragedy occurred at about 20:44hrs (08:44 p.m.) while the driver was in a car, with Reg. No: LSR966GD, which suddenly caught fire and burnt him to death.

“However, firemen were able to retrieve the casualty from the motorcar on time and gave the body to the manager of the water factory named Mr Surajudeen (the victim’s boss).

“The victim’s name was Emmanuel and the cause of the incident was due to lack of proper ventilation in the car,” the statement added.

According to him, the Director, Kwara Fire Service, Mr Falade Olumuyiwa, sympathised with the family of the victim over the irreparable loss.

He also urged the general public to take safety measures as paramount, especially whenever they were performing their day-to-day activities, in order to protect their lives and property. (NAN)

