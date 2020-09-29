FrieslandCampina WAMCO acquires Nutricima’s dairy business

Share the news













Dutch owned multinational dairy products company, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, says it has completed the purchase of Nutricima’s dairy business in Nigeria. Mrs Ore Famurewa, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos. Famurewa said that FrieslandCampina and PZ Cussons signed an agreement regarding the acquisition in March, noting that Nutricima’s dairy business would be integrated into FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC.

“FrieslandCampina WAMCO has acquired the company’s production facility in Ikorodu, Lagos State, and the brands Olympic, Coast and Nunu, a range of powdered, evaporated and ready to drink milk products. “These brands have a good presence across the Nigerian dairy market,” Famurewa said. Famurewa said that the acquisition underlines FrieslandCampina WAMCO’s continued commitment to contribute to the development of the Nigerian dairy sector. She added that the acquisition satisfies the need for additional production capacity for FrieslandCampina WAMCO to meet the growing demand for locally produced evaporated and powdered milk by Nigerian consumers. “Having fulfilled all requirements including requisite shareholders and regulatory approvals, FrieslandCampina WAMCO has commenced operations at the newly acquired plant,” she said.

Famurewa in the statement quoted Roel van Neerbos, President, FrieslandCampina Consumer Dairy, as saying, “FrieslandCampina WAMCO has been a key player in Nigeria since 1954. “With this acquisition, we demonstrate our strong commitment to Nigeria and its dairy market.”

Also, Ben Langat, Managing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria, said: “It is our mission to bring affordable and attainable quality dairy products to all Nigerians and meet the growing demand. “That’s why we are pleased with this acquisition.” The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria is an

affiliate of Royal FrieslandCampina of The Netherlands, one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the world. It is the makers of Peak and Three Crowns brands of milk in Nigeria. (NAN)

Related