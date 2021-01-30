Friends Host Reception In Honour of Prof. Olumide Olajide

Committee of Friends on Friday, January 29, 2021, hosted a reception in honour of the newly promoted Professor Olumide Olajide, of the Department of Adult Education, University of Ibadan.

On January 5, 2021, the management of the University of Ibadan, announced the promotion of Olajide alongside others to the position of a Professor.

The reception, held at Davies Hotel, Awolowo Avenue, Bodija, Ibadan, was chaired by a former chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Oyo state, Comrade Kunle Ajibola.

In his brief remarks, Comrade Ajibola, thanked God for giving the celebrant the grace to attain the height of his career, praying for wisdom and good health to enable him excel in many positions of responsibility that will follow the promotion.

The Head of Department of Adult Education, University of Ibadan, Professor Kester Ojokheta, spoke glowingly about his professional friendship with Prof Olajide, describing him as “a loyal person.”

Prof Ojokheta recalled how strike and the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic prevented the University Council from sitting on Olajide’s promotion in 2020, thus, delaying the promotion by one year.

Prof Olajide bagged his First, Second and Third degrees from the premier University, where he also started his teaching career as an Assistant Lecturer about 20 years ago.

Reading Olajide’s citation, Mr. Kayode Ojoogun, said the celebrant has to his credit over 50 article publications in national and international notable journals.

He specializes in community development with emphasis on policy issues, gender, community health, income generating activities and Social Capital.

Prof. Olajide has successfully supervised more than 70 undergraduates’ degree projects, 40 masters’ degree projects and 10 PhD thesis.

Olajide, who hails from Ibadan in Oyo State is married with children.