Friends defend Abba Kyari, say “Contract mess story is fake news”

Committee of Friends to Chief of Staff to President,Mallam Abba Kyari has warned fifth columnists and sponsored and hired hands to stop spreading falsehood and lies against the top presidential aide,describing recent “contract mess story as fake news”

In a statement issued on Monday evening in Abuja and signed by Adekola Adeyemi amd Gideon Osaro on behalf of friends ,the committee noted that consistent attacks on Abba Kyari were due to his fierce gate keeping and defence of President Muhammadu Buhari from hawks and corrupt elements who want to hijack the Presidency for their selfish ends.

“Mallam Kyari has impeccable track records and his conduct and actions are guided by the highest moral code and ethical compliance with all extant rules and laws. Kyari is a stickler for rule,for due process, for personal integrity of Mr President and for the ultimate national interest being pursued by the Buhari administration.This is a man that the hawks are desperate to smear and are failing every steps of the ways.

“All allegations of corruption levelled by faceless groups are without iota of truth.Mere reading of the e-border story confirms that no corruption is involved .A project already approved by the Federal Executive Council is neccessarily for drastic implementation under presidential direction.How can mere conveyance of presidential directive be tantamount to contract mess as gleefully published by purveyors of fake news.

“Instead of commending the Buhari administration for ongoing push for automated border monitoring ,disgruntled elements are only worried about procedural rules which were complied with in all ramifications .We urge critics to allow the Chief of Staff to focus on his patriotic service to the President and the nation”,the statement noted.

The committee urged the Chief of Staff not to be deterred by detractors ,urging him “to continue to discharge his responsibilities as a patriotic citizen devoted to the building of a virile nation under the guidance of Mr President”