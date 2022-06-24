Friendly match : Super Falcons beat Naija Ratels 2-1

By Georgina Adegbie

The Nigeria National Women’s Football Team, Super Falcons, defeated Naija Ratels Football Club 2-1 in a friendly match ahead of the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match, played on Thursday at the training pitch of Package A of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, saw Falcons players displaying a high level of performance.

Francisca Ordega opened scoring for them in the 12th minute.

Ratels fought to equalise but they could not utilise their scoring chances.

On resumption of second half, Bello Aminat equalised for Naija Ratels in the 55th minute.

Onome Ebi of the Falcons scored the second goal in the 62nd minute.

Both teams fought hard to score more goals but they failed to click when it mattered.

Coach Bankole Olowookere of Naija Ratels said after the match that it was a build-up to the Nation’s Cup.

“We have a set of good players in the team, that is the reason why they (Flacons) made only one goal difference.

“My players are junior team, compared to the Falcons who are senior to them. I commend my players; they fought well in the game,” he said

The coach said the team (Falcons) needed to put more efforts in their training.

“I will advise the national team to be serious in all their games at the championship in Morocco. I trust them they will make the nation proud,” he said.

NAN reports that the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations will be the 14th edition and is scheduled to hold in Morocco from July 2 to 23. (NAN)

