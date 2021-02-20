Fresh twist as new EFCC Chairman designate, 88 others bag promotion – Report



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has promoted its designated Acting Chairman, Abdulrasheed Ahmed Bawa and 88 others.

They were promoted from Grade Level 13 Principal Detective Superintendent (PDS) to grade level 14 Deputy Chief Detective Superintendent (DCDS) Grade Level 14, effective from January 1, 2021, according to a report by PRNigeria.

The ‘swift’ promotion offered the anti-graft agency’s nominated boss, and other EFCC operatives is coming less than two weeks after Mr. President nominated Bawa to replace Ibrahim Magu, the former acting Chairman.

An internal memo sighted by PRNigeria and signed by one Femi Peter Gbarufu, which was issued on Friday, and titled, “Release of Promotion List”, disclosed that promotion letters would be issued to the affected staff, as soon as possible by the Human Resources Unit.

A source in the EFCC told PRNigeria that with the promotion, Bawa’s new rank is equivalent to the position of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), a qualification for the position of Chairman in the agency.

“Bawa was recruited into EFCC in 2005 as one of the pioneer cadets and has spent 16 years as an operative. By virtue of his new rank, he is now equivalent to Assistant Commissioner of Police and qualified to be a Chairman of EFCC.

“The EFCC Establishment Act, especially Section 2a (ii) stated that a candidate for appointment as the Chairman of the agency should be a serving or retired member of any security or law enforcement agency not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police or equivalent.”

“The DCDS in EFCC is equivalent ACP in Police. For instance, the operative cadre entry-level in the police is Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) equivalent to Assistant Detective of Superintendent (ADS); Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) is equivalent to Deputy Detective Superintendent (DDS); Superintendent of Police (SP) is equivalent to Senior Detective Superintendent (SDS); Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) is equivalent to Principal Detective Superintendent (PDS) while Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) is equivalent to Deputy Chief Detective Superintendent (DCDS).

“There are other senior officers in EFCC who are not detective operatives but with routine civil service ranks for administrative purposes. The Detective operatives currently in the service of EFCC are either course mates or junior to the Bawa who has just been promoted to qualifying level for the position of the Chairman,” the officer concluded.

By PRNigeria