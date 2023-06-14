Fresh twist as DSS invites suspended EFCC Chairman, Bawa for questioning

Suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa Tuesday arrived at the headquarters of Department of State Services (DSS) for questioning.This was sequel to an invitation extended to him by the DSS.

Bawa’s invitation was disclosed in a statement posted on the agency’s Twitter handle and signed by Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services, National Headquarters, Abuja

Afunanya said, “The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Bawa arrived a few hours ago.

According to the DSS Spokesman, “The invitation relates to some investigative activities concerning him.”

Prior to Bawa’s invitation, a statement from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation signed by Willie Bassey, announced that President Bola Tinubu had suspended the EFCC Chairman from office

Bassey said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,GCFR, has approved the indefinite suspension from office of Mr. AbdulRasheed Bawa, CON, as the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

“This follows weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

“Mr Bawa has been directed to immediately handover the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation.”

