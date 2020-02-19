Fresh twist as Buhari appoints new acting MD for NDDC Interim Management Committee

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Professor Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei, as new the Ag. Managing Director, of the Interim Management Committee of Niger Delta Development Commission,NDDC.

According to a statement by Presidential Spokesman Femi Adesina, Professor Pondei replaces Barrister Joy Nunieh.

Adesina said in the statement, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the enlargement of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from three to five.



“The five members of the committee are now: Professor Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei, who is the Ag. Managing Director, replacing Barrister Joy Nunieh; Dr Cairo Ojougboh, Ag. Executive Director (Projects); Mr Ibanga Bassey Etang, Ag. Executive Director (Finance and Administration); Mrs Caroline Nagbo (Member); and Cecilia Bukola Akintomide, OON, a former Vice President with African Development Bank, (Member).”



“Prof K.D Pondei, the new Ag. Managing Director, is a Professor of Medicine at the Niger Delta University, and former Provost, College of Health Sciences of the institution.



“President Buhari had earlier approved that the Interim Management Committee would be in place till the forensic audit of the NDDC was concluded.”

Newsdiaryonline reports that the latest announcement came amid reports from insiders of disquiet between the Minister of Niger Delta, Mr. Godswill Akpabio and Barrister Nunieh who has now been relieved of her post as Acting MD of Interim Management Committee.





