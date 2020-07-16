Fresh twist as armed men storm ex NDDC boss, Joi Nunieh’s residence

Share the news













Armed security men have stormed the residence of Joi Nunieh, former Mananging Director, NDDC IMC in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Nunieh disclosed this to AriseNews TV in a telephone chat. Tweeting about the ugly turn of events , Laila [email protected] tweeted “Breaking news on @ARISEtv that armed security men have been at Joi Nunieh’s premises. She is on the phone to anchors – tune in. This is a ridiculous attempt to intimidate her.”

The armed men stormed Nunieh’s residence at Owuru Creekview, close off Herbert Macauley Street, old GRA, Port Harcourt, as early as 4am.They asked her to come with them. She elected to cry out for help.

Reports said the security operatives may have stormed her residence to prevent Nunieh from appearing before the National Assembly and give further evidence in the on-going probe of alleged fraud at NDDC.

The action by armed security men is a fresh twist in the on-going story of the NDDC probe. Last week Minister of Niger Delta,Godswill Akpabio, lambasted Nunieh on ArisetTv. Nunieh replied the minister on the same TV programme, accusing him of sexual harassment. She confessed that at some point she slapped Akpabio. The minister has however debunked her claims before the latest angle to the story from Nunieh’s Port Harcourt residence.

