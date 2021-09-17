Fresh petroleum crisis looms in South-East as IPMAN withdraws services

Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has directed its members to withdraw their   from Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) loading depot in Enugu.

National President of IPMAN, Alhaji Sanusi Fari, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, in Enugu, added that directive was in response to an attack and invasion of the secretariat in Enugu depot, on Thursday, by men of Nigeria Police Force (NPF).


president said that invasion and attack were carried out with and against a subsisting court order.

“Sequel to this ugly development, the National Executive of has resolved and directed the withdrawal of our at Enugu loading depot with immediate effect.

“This will stop our to members of the public in Enugu, Anambra, and from Sept. 17 until the police illegality is reversed,” Fari said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Enugu Command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, denied that operatives of the command blockaded or attacked the secretariat in Enugu.

Rather, Ndukwe said that detectives from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Abuja, were on an investigation trip to the office to serve the association’s members invitation over a court matter.

The NEWS Agency of NIgeria (NAN) recalled that the South-East had been grappling with an acute shortage of petroleum products, following a strike by petroleum tanker drivers in the area.

The situation had increased the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in the area as a litre currently sells between N250 and N300 in most stations. (NAN)

