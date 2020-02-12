Fresh elections to cost Malawi $60m

Fresh election in Malawi is to cost the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) about 60 Million dollars (N21.8 billion), the commission’s chair, Jane Ansah said.

Ansah said this on Wednesday in an appeal she made after the constitutional court directed that MEC should conduct fresh elections because of serious irregularities associated with the voting process.

In the appeal statement, the MEC chair said that organising the poll in July this year as directed by the Constitutional Court could be impossible due to the need to gather enough resources and make adequate preparations.

She further proposed that the elections should hold within 261 days not 150 days as directed by the court earlier this month.

She further argued that the statutory period needed for procurement, tackling transport challenges, and making all other necessary arrangements would make it impossible to hold the polls within the directed period. (Xinhua/NAN)