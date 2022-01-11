Fresh CVR registration hits 4.8m – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says fresh registration in the third quarter of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) has hit 4,883,658 as at 7 am of Monday, Jan. 10.



INEC disclosed this in its weekly update of its Quarter 3 Week 1 in Abuja on Tuesday.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that updated statistics showed that of the 4,883,658 fresh registrants Osun has the highest number with 212,937, followed by Anambra with 138,754 and Delta with 135,848.



It also showed that 2,429,242 registrants have completed both online and physical registrations.



The record also showed that the figure included 1,008,288 online and 1,420,954 physical registrants.



It indicated that 7,932,025 applications for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and update of voter information record were received during the period.



The figure showed that 4,237,939 of the applications were received from male applicants, 3,694,086 from female applicants of which 81,811 of the applications were received from people living with disabilities. (NAN)

