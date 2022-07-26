Fresh CVR registration hits 10.4m – INEC

To the extent

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says fresh registration in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration hit 10.4 million at 7a.m.,on Monday, July 25.

INEC in its weekly update on Tuesday also said that 11million registrants have completed their registration.

According to the update, 3.3 million of the registrants did online registration, while 7.6 million registrants did physical registration.

The commission also gave the gender breakdown of those who completed their registrations to include 5,453,071 male and 5,558,048 female, out which 80,101 were People Living with Disabilities.

The age distribution also revealed that 7,828,570 were youth; 2,192,897-middle age, 871,690-elderly, while 117,962 of the registrants were of old age.

INEC also said that it has received 28.4 million applications including applications for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards, update of voter information record, etc.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

