Fresh COVID-19 Nos: Lagos 32, Kano 6, as NCDC reports 51 new cases

April 17, 2020

The NCDC  Friday night reported  51 additional COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

According to the Centre on its Twitter handle 32 more cases were reported in Lagos, while Kano recorded 6 new cases among others.

The NCDC tweet  said, “Fifty-one new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 32 in Lagos 6 in Kano 5 in Kwara 2 in FCT 2 in Oyo 2 in Katsina 1 in Ogun 1 in Ekiti

“As at 10:10 pm 17th April there are 493 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 159 Deaths: 17 #TakeResponsibility




