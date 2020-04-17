Fresh COVID-19 Nos: Lagos 32, Kano 6, as NCDC reports 51 new cases

The NCDC Friday night reported 51 additional COVID-19 cases in Nigeria
According to the Centre on its Twitter handle 32 more cases were reported in Lagos, while Kano recorded 6 new cases among others.
The NCDC tweet said, “Fifty-one new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 32 in Lagos 6 in Kano 5 in Kwara 2 in FCT 2 in Oyo 2 in Katsina 1 in Ogun 1 in Ekiti
“As at 10:10 pm 17th April there are 493 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 159 Deaths: 17 #TakeResponsibility”
