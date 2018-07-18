No fewer than three people were reported killed, with scores injured as unknown gunmen attacked two communities, Sikida and Gyaddu Villages in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara.

The Zamfara Police Command spokesman, SP. Muhammad Shehu, made this known to newsmen in Gusau on Wednesday.

Shehu said that the bandits attacked the two communities in the early hours of Tuesday.

He said that by the time the joint security team of police and military responded to the distress calls, they discovered that three people had been killed, while the bandits had fled.

“The command has already mobilised a team of security personnel to comb the bush in the area with aim of arresting the perpetrators of the attack,” he said in a statement.

The security team foiled another attempt by the bandits to attack Dangebe Community in Zurmi Local Government Area.

The police said that a gang of suspected armed bandits and cattle rustlers had attempted to attack the community.

“The police team engaged the bandits in a gun battle, which forced them into a retreat, while many of them were injured with bullet wounds.

“About 171 cows were recovered from them,” the police said. (NAN)