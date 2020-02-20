Frequent fruits, vegetables intake reduce chronic disease — Nutritionist

Nutrition Officer, Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Mrs Henrietta Ugwu has said that frequent fruits and vegetables intake could reduce chronic disease in human beings.

Ugwu stated this in an interview with New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu.

She said that fruits and vegetables were important for the prevention of illnesses and also provides health benefits to the body.

“Eating the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables each day can reduce the risk of chronic diseases in human beings because they contain variety of nutrients, including vitamins, minerals and antioxidants,” she said.

She noted that eating of fruits and vegetables could also help in balancing the body Potentials of Hydrogen (PH) level, which is the bases in human blood at which the body functions best.

The Nutritionist noted that vegetables were rich in Vitamins A, C, folate, fibre and potassium, adding that folate-rich food include tomatoes, spinach, bell pepper, among others.

According to her, the folate-rich food helps the body to form red blood cells and it is also important for women of child bearing age to prevent neural-tube defects in babies. (NAN)