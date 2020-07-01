French teenage defender joins Bayern Munich from PSG

Share the news













French defender Tanguy Kouassi has joined Bayern Munich on a four-year contract from Paris St-Germain (PSG), the German champions said on Wednesday.

It is the 18-year-old’s first professional contract after three seasons at PSG’s youth academy, although he had featured in the first team, making his debut in December 2019.

“I’m very happy to be able to play for FC Bayern. It’s a big club, rich in tradition.

“I really hope I’ll be able to establish myself here and play a lot of matches. For that, I’ll work hard,” Kouassi, who has been featuring in France’s youth national teams, said in a team statement.

“We’re very happy that we’ve been able to bring Tanguy Kouassi to FC Bayern. In our opinion, he’s one of the biggest talents in Europe.

“His best position is as a central defender, but he can fill several positions. We’re sure he’ll have a great career in Munich and will strengthen our team,’’ said Bayern Munich’s board member for sport, Hasan Salihamidzic.(Reuters/NAN)

