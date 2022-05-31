French Police warned ahead of Liverpool-Real Madrid match, report says

French authorities were warned three days before Saturday’s 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League final match that thousands of Liverpool fans would come to Paris without tickets, a report claimed on Tuesday.

They were also warned that some of the fans would try to get into the Stade de France with fake tickets.

The report had it that possible public security problems were explicitly mentioned to the police.

The warning, which was prepared on Wednesday, had it that some 50,000 Liverpool fans were expected to be in Paris and that there would be attempts to enter the stadium with fake tickets.

French police have come under fire for their handling of Liverpool fans at the stadium just before the match.

The match’s kick-off was delayed three times because of many empty seats, with governing body UEFA also speaking of fake tickets.

UEFA on Monday pledged an independent investigation while Liverpool dismissed claims they had not properly looked after their fans.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin had on Monday spoken of “industrial level” fraud as he also blamed fans with fake tickets for the problems.

Police recorded more than 100 arrests and 230 injured around the match.

A media report had it that six of the detained remained in custody and faced trial on charges of having stolen mobile phones, watches and other items from fans.

The problems have also raised concern ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France and the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Olympics organising committee chief Tony Estanguet was quoted as saying that lessons must be learnt from the incidents at the stadium where the Olympic athletics and rugby competition are to take place.

“We will listen very carefully to what the result of the analysis will be. We are working on creating the best conditions until 2024 for the reception and security,” Estanguet said.(dpa/NAN)

