French league joins criticism of FIFA over internationals

August 26, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project, Sports 0



French league (LFP) has joined its counterparts in England and in criticising global football governing body for demanding for players release for international duty in September regardless of coronavirus quarantine arrangements.

LFP in a statement on Thursday, called it a “unilateral decision” which “gives big problems on availability of club personnel and balance of championships.”

However, in contrast to England’s Premier League, LFP did say clubs would refuse to release players to matches in countries, which would require them to quarantine on their return to France.

English clubs have around 60 players due to visit ‘red list’ countries in South America and Africa in coming international window.

Spanish league meanwhile angered by South American window extended from nine days to 11, is also refusing players.

president Gianni Infantino on Wednesday called on leagues and clubs to show solidarity and release players.

He has also written to United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson asking for exemptions to be created similar to those which allowed Euro 2020 to be contested in England. (dpa/NAN) 

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,