French league joins criticism of FIFA over internationals

The French league (LFP) has joined its counterparts in England and Italy in criticising global football governing body for demanding for players release for international duty in September regardless of coronavirus quarantine arrangements.

LFP in a statement on Thursday, called it a “unilateral decision” which “gives big problems on the availability of club personnel and the balance of the championships.”

However, in contrast to England’s Premier League, the LFP did not say clubs would refuse to release players to matches in countries, which would require them to quarantine on their return to France.

English clubs have around 60 players due to visit ‘red list’ countries in South America and Africa in the coming international window.

The Spanish league meanwhile angered by the South American window extended from nine days to 11, is also refusing to provide players.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Wednesday called on leagues and clubs to show solidarity and release players.

He has also written to United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson asking for exemptions to be created similar to those which allowed Euro 2020 to be contested in England. (dpa/NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...