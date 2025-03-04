French Govt. assures NDLEA of logistics, training support

The French Government has assured the leadership of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of enhanced support in training, capacity building, and logistics.

By Ibironke Ariyo

The French Government has assured the leadership of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of enhanced support in training, capacity building, and logistics.

The pledge aims to further strengthen the agency’s operational capability in its ongoing fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

The assurance was given on Tuesday in Abuja during a meeting between a French delegation, led by Lt. Gen. Regis Colcombet, Director of Security and Defence Cooperation at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, and NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa(rtd).

Colcombet said that the meeting was a follow-up to bilateral agreements reached between President Emmanuel Macron of France and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria during Tinubu’s recent state visit to Paris.

He also recalled a similar meeting with Marwa in France about two years ago, where discussions were held on areas of support for the NDLEA.

“It’s important for us to be here, because it’s now three months after the very successful state visit of your president to France, which has a lot of developments.

“We’ve been requested to come, develop, follow up and see how we can go further on the development of this cooperation. It’s very important”, he stated.

Responding to requests for additional support, Colcombet gave the assurance that selected NDLEA officers across various commands and formations would receive specialised training in tactical operations.

He also pledged his country’s commitment that more NDLEA personnel would be given slots for cybersecurity training at the French Regional Academy in Côte d’Ivoire.

Additionally, he assured that necessary logistics to enhance the practicality of these trainings would be provided to the agency.

In his remarks, Marwa, expressed satisfaction with the strengthened diplomatic relations between Nigeria and France, crediting it to the good rapport between President Tinubu and President Macron.

He noted that this diplomatic relationship had created significant opportunities for NDLEA to deepen its collaboration with its French counterparts.

Marwa appreciated the ongoing support from the French government and highlighted additional areas where the agency required assistance.

He specifically requested further manpower development and capacity-building programmes for NDLEA personnel at the French Regional Academy in Côte d’Ivoire, particularly in tactical operations, cybersecurity, and crypto investigations.

Members of the French delegation included Lt. Col. Pierre Yves Dupe, Philippe Baurreau, Col. Olivier Ductet, and Philippe Crespo.(NAN)