French finance minister says UK to pay higher price for Brexit

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Monday told the France Info broadcaster that the Brexit would cause greater damage to the United Kingdom (UK) rather than to other parties of the tense negotiations.

“The big losers from Brexit will be the British,” Le Maire said, adding that the whole deal and negotiations process has been “political, economic and historical madness.”

The minister also noted that France-UK trade is worth some 33 billion euros (over $40 billion), and estimated the impact of Brexit at “just 0.1 point of our (French) national wealth.”