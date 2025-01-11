Freed Boko Haram captives need urgent support, says Borno Commissioner

By Hamza Suleiman

Mr Lawan Abba Wakilbe, the Borno Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation, has advocated urgent intervention to empower freed Boko Haram captives, to enhance their economic and social protection.

Wakilbe stated this during a courtesy visit by Hamsatu Allamin, Chief Executive Officer of the Allamin Foundation for Peace, on Friday in Maiduguri.

He said the call was imperative to fast track support and integration of the victims into the society, to enable them to resume normal life.

The commissioner lamented that some of the freed victims were exposed to sexual abuse due to their vulnerability, poverty and lack of support.

“I recently encountered an 11-year-old girl surrounded with three children. It was heartbreaking.

“The Cameroonian authorities’ repatriated young girls aged 13 to 15 with multiple children.

“These vulnerable individuals need urgent reintegration and support,” he said, adding that the spate of sexual abuse could be attributed to poverty and lack of viable alternatives for survival.

He also called for the establishment of Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centers in border communities like Bama, Gwoza, and Kamburungara, to empower the resettled victims of conflict.

“We need sustainable programmes to address their vulnerability and provide alternatives. Poverty drives many of these individuals into vices like prostitution.

“Once we offer skills and support, they can rebuild their lives,” he said.

Wakilbe stressed the need to focus attention to handling conflict affected children, noting that traditional education systems were ill-equipped to address their unique needs.

“Our education system must accommodate these children but they are not equipped to handle the specific needs of these children.

“Those children witnessed unimaginable violence, abduction and displacement which requires tailored de-radicalisation and reintegration efforts..

“We tried integrating some of these children into regular schools, but it failed. For instance, some of the Chibok girls were enrolled in secondary schools, the principals reported that they could not handle the unique needs of these children.

“We had to transferred them to special programmes like Second Chance schools,” he said.

According to Walkibe, lack of long term planning in addressing the education needs of the conflict affected children has been a key concern, adding that donor agencies implemented programmes that failed to meet their immediate needs.

He said that teaching local languages like Hausa in areas where Kanuri was dominant missed the point, and stressed the need to focus teaching in English Language, to ensure that the children adapt to modern education.

The commissioner noted that some donor funded programmes failed to address the immediate needs of the region, and urged them to prioritise capacity building for educators, and implement viable long term solutions for conflict affected persons.

“There are 67,000 women and children in the camps. We cannot continue turning a blind eye. We must rethink how to educate and reintegrate them.

“We need centers to teach skills and provide start up packs for these girls. Poverty drives them into vices, but with alternatives, they can rebuild their lives,” he said.

He said the state government had trained over 300 women in vocational skills and distributed start up packs, to enable them to become self-reliant.

Wakilbe reitrated government’s commitment to partner with development organisations and agencies, to address problems affecting victims of the conflict.

In her remarks, Allamin called for interventions to address critical issues identified during the peace building programme initiated by the organisation.

She said the organisation identified serious issues that required immediate, proactive and sustainable interventions to address.

Allamin said the foundation had rehabilitated hundreds of women and girls involved in the insurgency under its Community-based De-radicalisation of Women and Girls in the state.

She said the de-radicalised women had encouraged their peers in the bush to surrender to the authorities. (NAN)