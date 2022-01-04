Free train ride, kudos to FG, By Abdulmalik Saidu



The Federal Government’s gesture of providing the Nigerian citizenry free train ride during the peak period of the end of year festive celebrations to ease the free flow of passengers and goods on our roads are highly recognised and appreciated.

This gesture has led to a drastic reduction in traffic and road accidents in the affected routes the trains operate.





Moreover, the attention of the government is drawn to the urgent need to provide comprehensive train network services across Nigeriaa, mostly linking Abuja-Lokoja-Itape to the South and Eastern part of the country as the efforts to combat insecurity on our roads are being intensified by the relevant security personnel.

However, I encourage the Private Transport Service Providers to also emulate and support the government efforts as their corporate social responsibility instead of using the festive periods as a profit-making medium.



Abdulmalik Saidu, Abuja

[email protected]

