Free oral health: How 184 traders benefitted in Ibadan

By Aisha Cole

A total of 184 traders benefitted from the free dental and other medical care of the Taiwo Afolabi Free Rural Dental Outreach held at Dugbe Market in Ibadan on Wednesday.

The Corporate Affairs Manager

SIFAX GROUP, Mr Muyiwa Akande, made this known in a statement in Lagos.

According to him, market men and women are beneficiaries of the outreach, organised by the University Of Ibadan Association Of Dental Students.

Akande said that the outreach was targeted at rural communities in Oyo State and was sponsored by SIFAX Group.

“Some of the services the beneficiaries enjoyed were body mass index (BMI) measurement, blood pressure test, random blood glucose measurement, blood pressure measurement, dental clerking, examination and referrals, extractions and scaling and polishing.

“Medical personnel deployed for the event included doctors, medical and dental students from the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

“There was also a question and answer session which was meant to educate the beneficiaries on how to improve their oral health,” Akande said.

He said SIFAX Group believed that healthy citizens translate to a healthy nation.

The President, University of Ibadan Dental Students Association, Miss Urenna Emenyonu, said the aim of the outreach was to create an oral health awareness and promotion of good oral health hygiene in the society.

She noted that SIFAX Group’s support for the outreach had helped to not only reach out to many rural persons, but also equipped the students with adequate field knowledge needed for them to excel in dentistry.

She, however, urged other corporate organisations to emulate the company by partnering with the association to take the rural health mission to other communities.