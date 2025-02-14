Free My Son’ , 2Baba’s mother begs Igbinedion’s grand-daughter Natasha

Mrs Rose Idibia, mother of music legend Innocent Idibia, a.k.a 2Baba, has cried out to Nigerians to help her appeal to Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawuru, to leave her son alone.

By Joshua Olomu

In a viral video that surfaced online on Thursday night, 2Baba’s mother, claimed that her son was not in right state of mind due to his ongoing divorce battle with his estranged wife, Annie Idibia.

In the footage ,Mrs Idibia made a direct appeal to Osawuru,grand-daughter of Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, who represents Egor Constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly to release her son from her spell.

She said: “Good evening, Nigerians. My name is Mrs Rose Idibia, the mother of 2face.

“This message is for Miss Natasha Osawaru of Edo State. I’m calling on all mothers in Nigeria to help me beg her to free my son.

“My son is going through a divorce process, and he is clearly not in his right senses now. I know my son well. That is not him.

“Please Natasha, the beads you put on his hand and on his neck, remove them and free him.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that just hours before the video emerged, a clip had gone viral online, capturing the moment 2Baba proposed to Osawuru.

In the footage, the singer and the politician were seen dancing in a house, surrounded by friends who cheered them on.

2Baba thereafter presented a ring to Osawuru, followed by a warm embrace between the two, fueling speculations that the relationship was a serious one.

The proposal came just a day after the “African Queen” crooner and father of seven openly declared his love for Osawuru on social media, officially confirming their romantic involvement.

Their romance has been the subject of growing speculation in recent times, after the singer was reportedly seen visiting the Edo State Assembly complex and later spotted at a Lagos club with Osawaru (NAN)(nannews,ng)