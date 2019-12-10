Free education: Ganduje approves execution of special projects

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has approved the immediate execution of some special projects in efforts to implement the state’s free and compulsory education.



A statement by Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru, Commissioner for Education, made available to Newsdiaryonline on Tuesday said the projects would be executed in the state government’s “effort to ensure smooth and realistic implementation of free and compulsory education.”

The projects include: Construction of two storey building of classrooms at Government Girls Secondary School, GGSS, Dangora in Kiru local government; GGSS, Dangana in Nassarawa local government and GGSS Kuidawa in Dawakin Tofa local government.

Others are renovation of four classrooms at GGSS Kwa; one classroom at GGSS Jogana; two classrooms at GTQSS Kiru; one at GSS Kiyawa in Bagwai; 15 at GGASS Tudun Wada; six at GGSS Fatima Muhammad; two at GGSS Albasu; four at GSS Kawaji and one at GGSS Yargaya.

Ganduje also approved the renovation of student hostels:

4No at GGSS Kwa

4No at GGSS Albasu

6No at GGSS Yargaya

4No at GGASS TWada

1No at GGSS Jogana

3No at GTQSS Kiru

Renovation of Toilets/Bathrooms:

4No at GGSS Kwa

10No at GGASS TWada

4No at GGSS Jogana

8No at GTQSS Kiru

1No at GGSS D/Kudu

2No at GGSS Fatima Muhd

2No at GGC Dala

2No at GSS Kiyawa

9No at GGSS Albasu

4No at GSS Kawaji

4No at GGSS Yargaya

Construction of 5 seater toilets

2No at GGSS Kwa

3No at GTQSS Kiru

1No at GGSS D/Kudu

2No at GGSS Badawa

1No at GGSS Fatima Muhd

2No at GGSS Yargaya

Construction of Bathrooms

1No at GGSS Kwa

2No at GGSS TWada

3No at GTQSS Kiru

1No at GGSS Albasu

Renovation of Staff Qtrs

16No at GGSS Albasu

8No at GGSS Danzabuwa

1No at GGASS Dambatta

2No at GGSS Madobi

13No at GGASS Sumaila

22No at GSS Zakirai

26No at GGUC Kachako