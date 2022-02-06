Free Education: Coalition tasks House of Reps Speaker on UBE Act Amendment Bill

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Right to Education Coalition has urged the ninth House of Representatives to speed up legislative and political actions on the passage of the UBE Act (2004) amendment bill.

The Coalition in a statement noted that it is deeply concerned and displeased about the delay in the passage of the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Act amendment bill by the House of Representatives.m, adding that this legislative setback has contributed to the growing number of out-of-school children across Nigeria.





According to the Coalition, over 420 days – on 9 December 2020 – since the House of Representatives treated and consolidated the UBE HBs. 519, 552, 554, 794, and 666, no significant progress has been recorded by the Femi Gbajabiamila-led House of Representatives with regards to improving access of Nigerian children to 12 years of free, compulsory, quality, and safe education.





It recalled that the Speaker, during his address at the resumption of the House of Representatives for the 2020 Legislative session on 28 January 2020, indicated that the House would dedicate a special plenary session to consider the issue of millions of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

“With the expressed desire to address the issue of out-of-school children in the country, one would have thought that issues of expanding access of Nigerian children to free, compulsory, quality, and safe education up to senior secondary would top the agenda of the Femi Gbajabiamila-led House of Representatives.





“The coalition, hereby, urges the ninth House of Representatives to match promises with performance and speed up legislative and political actions on the passage of the UBE Act (2004) amendment bill.



“The Universal Basic Education (UBE) Act amendment bill seeks to provide a legal framework for free, compulsory, safe, and quality education up to twelve years, ensure an increase in basic education financing and promote gender-responsive learning, among others.

“The bill has been at the committee stage at the House of Representatives since December 2020, despite the myriad of political promises and statements, advocacies, and pressure from civil societies and international development organisations.





“The reports estimate that 10.2 million children of primary school age are out of school in Nigeria, accounting for 45% of the figure in West Africa. More than 60% of all out-of-school children at the primary level are girls.

“Girls’ education continues to decline due to the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and insecurity in Nigeria, especially in the Northern region. Education is an enabler for sustainable development and plays a key role in economic development, as well as reducing poverty and child labour,” it stated.



The Coalition expressed dismay over the fact that although Nigeria is a signatory to several regional and international human rights instruments that affirm the right to education, there is no constitutional guarantee for citizens to access free, compulsory, quality, and safe basic education for up to 12 years.





It therefore stressed that as Nigeria prepares for the 2023 election cycle, the Femi Gbajabiamila-led House of Representatives needs to treat basic education as an inalienable right of all Nigerian children and provide the necessary legislative and political support to achieve the country’s developmental goals through education, as every child deserves 12 years of free education.

“With growing public interest in socio-political activities, Nigerians are tired of unfulfilled political promises of free, compulsory, quality, and safe education.

“The House of Representatives and other public office seekers must note that the quest for education will play a critical role in the 2023 decision-making process of many Nigerians.

“Basic education of up to 12 years must not be treated as a mere campaign agenda, but a commitment to national development and social safety.



“We implore the ninth House of Representatives under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila to make the passage of the UBE amendment bill a priority before the 2023 elections,” the Coalition stated.



The Right to Education Coalition is a community of international and local organisations led by Malala Fund, PLAN, UNICEF, PLAC, Save The Children, Invictus Africa, YouthHubAfrica & CSACEFA.

The coalition supports the process of making the legal framework for basic and secondary education more responsive to the current gaps in service delivery around the key results areas of quality, access, and systems strengthening.

Specifically, the Right to Education Coalition advocates for an urgent alignment by Nigeria with international frameworks on education such as the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), thus, guaranteeing free, compulsory, quality, and safe education up to the Senior Secondary school level.



