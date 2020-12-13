FRCN NUJ seeks grants, palliatives for media houses

Mr Olayemi Daniyan, the Vice Chairman of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ), has called for grants and palliatives for media houses.

This, he said, would enable them to pay the salaries and allowances owed their workers.

Daniyan made the call in an interview on the sidelines of the road walk organised by the chapel to kick off its Week.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Week which started on Dec. 9 with free eye screening would continue with a lecture on Tuesday.

Daniyan said the challenges facing journalists in terms of non payment of salaries, recognition and welfare was daunting.

“For instance, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic which is still much present today, the media played a significant role in public enlightenment.

“Also, during the lock down, journalists continued to play their constitutional roles in spite of the challenges they were facing.

“Journalists work day and night during the lockdown. The don’t rest enough, thus their health is being affected.

“Some don’t even see members of their family for days because they have to keep their outfits running.

” So there is need for journalists, broadcasters and those in the media industry to be supported.

“Media houses that find its difficult to pay their workers’ salaries and allowances should be supported with bailout funds or grants to enable them pay.

“By so doing, journalists will be happy and continue to do their work in the field without violating the code of ethics of the profession,” Daniyan said. (NAN)