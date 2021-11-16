FRC verifies N639 million worth of projects in FMC Birnin Kudu

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has commenced the verification of N639 million worth of projects in Federal Medical Centre Birnin Kudu.

This was made known in a statement signed by Head, Strategic Communication Directorate, (FRC), Bede Ogueri Anyanwu, and made available to Newsdiaryonline.

Anyanwu stated that the verification is aimed at confirming the existence of the projects, the amount so far expended on the projects and the level of work done at the site to ensure accountability.

He said,”Fiscal Responsibility Commission verifies N639 million worth of projects in Federal Medical Centre Birnin Kudu.

“The projects inspected include: construction of Hostel block for School of Post Basic Mid-Wifery, Construction of 2 NOS Lecture Theaters for School of post Basic Mid-Wifery, Construction of entrance and exit gate and installation of solar street lights and Construction of Isolation Ward.

“According to the leader of the verification team North – West, Bello Gulmare, says the main purpose of the verification exercise is to confirm the existing of the projects, the amount so far expended on the projects and the level of work done at the site to ensure is commiserate with the amount paid.

“Another reason for embarking of this exercise by the FRC team is to verify and ensure that, the budget was derived from the MTEF, which is the basis for the annual budget preparation, as in Section 18 (1) of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA), 2007.”

Anyanwu said that the FRC team further observed that, most of the contracts inspected are time overrun due to the insufficient funding.

“Also the team FRC verified the Audited Financial Accounts of the Centre which revealed some outstanding operating surplus liability that is yet to be remitted to Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) by the Centre.

“The leader of the team directed the Management of the Medical Centre to remit the operating surplus liability to the CRF as soon as possible and convey the evidence of remittance to Fiscal Responsibility Commission for update,” Anyanwu stated.

The Acting Medical Director (MD) Dr. Lawal Sikiru assured the team that, the outstanding liability of the operating surplus will be sorted out in no distance time.

He further requested for training of all the account staff of Federal Hospital in the Country on the need to be acquainted with the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA), 2007.

Gulmare charged the management of the Medical Centre to improve on the Internally Generated Revenue and prompt remittance of the operating surplus generated to the CRF.

