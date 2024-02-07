FRC verifies N1.096bn worth of projects in FMC Nnewi, Anambra

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has commenced the verification of N1.096 billion worth of projects in Federal Medical Centre Nnewi in Anambra State.

The projects inspected include completing the construction of Administrative block at Permanent site, completing the construction of G.O.P.D Block at the Permanent site, completing the construction of the Male Surgical ward at the Permanent site and completing the construction of the Obstetric ward at the Permanent site.

According to the leader of the verification team from the Fiscal Responsibility Commission in Sout East, Barrister Charles Abana, “the main purpose of the verification exercise is to confirm the existence of the projects, the amount so far expended on the projects and the level of work done at the site to ensure is commiserate with the amount paid.”

He stressed that they should take the issue of preparation of an Annual Financial Statement seriously because the FRA, 2007 made it mandatory for every government MDA must prepare an Annual Financial Statement anything contrary to that is punishable by law.

Another reason for embarking on this exercise by the FRC team he continued ´is to verify and ensure that, the budget was derived from the MTEF, which is the basis for the annual budget preparation, as in Section 18 (1) of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA), 2007´.

The FRC team further observed that some of the contracts inspected are time overrun due to insufficient funding.

Also, the team FRC verified all documents relating to how the contracts were awarded and the Audited Financial Accounts of the Centre and advised them to endeavour to remit twenty per cent of their internally generated revenue into the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) Professor Joseph Ugboaja expressed his happiness about the good job that the Fiscal Responsibility Commission is doing with the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007, and he described himself as an Apostle of good and transparent governance.

According to the CMD, Federal Medical Centre, Nnewi, “The projects are there, and we have been able to complete some of them, and have started furnishing some of the projects at the new site” He appealed for the release of more funds to enable the complete the projects and relocate to the permanent site.

Professor Ugboaja said that they came with a vision to make the Centre better than they met it and to make a public statement that FMC Nnewi as a public Institution is working.

On the issue of remitting twenty-five per cent of their IGR to the CRF, he described it as something not possible because due to the nature of their work, it cannot work.

He further said that talks are going on between them and the Federal government on the matter, but he encouraged FRC to keep up their good work of putting things in the right perspectives.

Others present include the Deputy Chief Medical Director, Professor Ogechukwu Ezejioto Nduka, Head of Procurement, Sunday Okpai, the Special Advisee to the CMD on Finance, Mrs Victoria, Head of Department Account, Hillary Okechukwu and Engineer Pamela Ohanaja

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

