FRC verifies FG’s capital projects in North-East

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has embarked on physical verification and inspection of selected Federal Government projects (completed and on-going) in the North-East.

In a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by Mr Bede Anyanwu, Head, Strategic Communications, the exercise is to evaluate and ensure strict compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA), 2007 in the planning and execution of Federal Government capital projects.

It also said that the exercise which was on-going across the country was to ensure adherence to the provisions of the Public Procurement Act, 2007.

Mr Mohammed Zailani, leader of the North –East verification team, said that the exercise covered projects spread across the works, health sectors, Nigeria Correctional Service and the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI).

He said that the main purpose of the exercise was to confirm the existence of the projects, the amount so far expended and the level of work done at the site to ensure they were commensurate with the amounts paid.

Some of the projects verified are: the Mayo Belwa- Jada- Ganye- Touga road in Adamawa which the contract was awarded to Triacta Nigeria Limited at the sum of N22.699 billion.

According to the statement, the project which is on-going has achieved almost 51 per cent completion.

Also verified was the Tumu – Pindiga- Kashere (Gombe State)- Futuk- Yalo (Bauchi State) Bashar Dengi (Plateau) Road undergoing rehabilitation.

“The contract was awarded to Rockbridge Construction Ltd. at the total sum of N3.536 billion and the project is substantially completed.

“Construction of concrete story building cellblock at Yola custodial centre awarded to Iskat Design Ltd. at the sum of N209.3 million is almost 70 per cent completed.

“Other projects verified by the team include the construction of Truma centre phase 111 awarded to Aswad Investres at the sum of N108.3 million,” it said.

The statement added that the project was 100 per cent completed and already being used.

The FRC verification team, however, observed that proper feasibility studies were not carried out on the road projects site before embarking on them, thereby leading to variations and revision of contract and most projects exceeding their expected completion periods.

“Some of the road projects were poorly supervised, some of the contractors had serious challenges of insecurity and some of the projects had no consultants to monitor the progress and quality of the work.

“Maintenance of roads should begin as soon as the projects are completed in order to stem dilapidation and extra cost of reconstruction.

“Also, institutions should ensure that the Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP) requirements and standards are strictly adhered to in the award of contracts.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise is in accordance with the FRC’s power and mandate of promoting prudent and transparent fiscal management in Nigeria as contained in sections 2 (1a) and 30 of the FRA

