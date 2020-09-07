FRC to host 2020 management retreat

By Chimezie Godfrey

Fiscal Responsibility Commission has concluded all the necessary arrangements to host a three day Management retreat with effect Monday 7the September, 2020 to Wednesday, 9th September, 2020.

The retreat is to be focused on how Covid -19 pandemic has presented a major existential threat to workers and the general public as a whole.

The Director of Administration and Human Resources, Alhaji Muhammed Zailani, who stated this is his office noted that in this critical period of economic recovery / transformation, there is a need to re-strategize on the best way to manage the current situation and develop a new framework for the work life.

He therefore, added that there is an urgent need for the staff of the Commission to be brought together in a forum that will lay bare the challenges ahead of them and ensure that they have a unity purpose to achieve the mandate of the Commission as recommended in Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007.

According to him, the retreat is mainly for the Management Committee and Senior Management level officers from great level fourteen (14) and above.

“The retreat/ capacity building exercise will handled by Grow Africa Consulting where the likes of Prof. Ken Ifeh will address issues on Macro-economic contest and Covid -19 related challenges, Overview of Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007, Budget cycle and budget planning / performance, Overview of Nigeria Monetary policy challenges, etc.

“The venue for this Management retreat is Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Training School Durumi Abuja from 9.00am daily, he stated.

The DG further said that the retreat is expected to be declared open by Barrister Victor Muruako the Acting Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission.