FRC to hold stakeholders dialogue with Nigerian banks, others

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has concluded preparations to hold a Stakeholder Dialogue on implementing sections of the Fiscal Responsibility Act that relate to lending by banks to governments and public institutions in the Federation.

Head of Strategic Communications,

Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Bede Anyanwu disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Anyanwu stated,”The event to be held in Lagos this weekend will bring together a diverse group of stakeholders including banking Institutions, government representatives, economists, academics and experts in fiscal governance.

“The Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007 (FRA), which is Nigeria’s foremost legal framework for the promotion, monitoring and enforcement of fiscal discipline and accountability in the management of public finances, stipulates that lending by banks to governments or their agencies in contravention of certain provisions of the Act shall be unlawful. Hence, the Commission aims at using the Stakeholder Dialogue to refresh the attention of stakeholders to this provision of the Act and to engender stakeholder agreement on ways to enhance compliance, and thereby improve the nation’s debt management practices.”

