FRC takes awareness, sensitization programme to North-Central

By Chimezie Godfrey

In continuation of the ongoing awareness and sensitization workshop, the Fiscal Responsibility Commission is set for the North-Central zone from Monday, 7th November 2022 for an awareness campaign which will hold in Jos, Plateau state for the Commissioners of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, and State Debt Management Officials, State Auditors General, relevant Civil Society Organizations whose areas are transparency and fiscal governance, and State Fiscal Responsibility Commissions in Plateau, Adamawa, Kogi, Kwara, Benue, and Niger States.

The Chairman, of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Barrister Victor Muruako expressed joy to keep driving towards the Commission’s vision of a transparent and accountable Government financial management framework in Nigeria through technical assistance to the Sub-nationals.

“In line with the mandate of the Commission to support States and local Governments in the Federation to adopt and consolidate good fiscal practices as provided in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007.

“The theme of this workshop is ”Strengthening Fiscal Management at the State level” The operational word here is Strengthening which indicates the Commission’s acknowledgment of progress,”he stated.

Muruako disclosed that the Commission desires to carry out the mandate of ensuring macroeconomic stability and prudence in the management of the nation’s resources and to see that States continue to improve in their fiscal management and public resources.

“According to FRC Boss, “Achievement without sustainability is like mopping the floor with the tap running”

“The program is packed to sensitize participants. The presentations include; (a.) Strengthening fiscal management at the State level through Fiscal Responsibility Law; (b.)

“The Imperative of Fiscal Transparency and Accountability in the sustainable development of States; (c.) Ensuring Sub-national Debt Sustainability and (d.) Sustaining and deepening results of the State Fiscal Transparency and Accountability (SFTAS) program in North-Central.

“There will be a panel of discussions, reviews, and interactions.

“The program holds at Fox Hotel, 18 Akila Machunga Street, by Jay FM, Off National Library. Jos.Time: 9.00 am,” he stated.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

