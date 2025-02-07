FRC Launches 2025 Knowledge-Sharing Series on Budgetary Reforms

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has commenced its 2025 Knowledge-Sharing Series, focusing on “A Budgetary Reform Initiative for Achieving Good Governance in Nigeria: Eliminating Fiscal Irresponsibility.”

By Chimezie Godfrey

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Emeka Ejikonye, a specialist in public budgeting and Principal Consultant/CEO of ReGo Consulting. urged public servants to avoid “tunnel vision governance” and instead engage meaningfully with citizens. He emphasized that the primary goal of good governance is to enhance the quality of life for Nigerians.

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of FRC, Victor Muruako, Esq., commended the fiscal reforms introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, expressing optimism that Nigerians will soon experience positive economic changes.

Muruako highlighted that the removal of oil subsidies and the introduction of tax reforms are steps towards a stronger economy. However, he stressed that achieving the desired impact depends on the effective implementation of these policies by government workers.

The FRC remains committed to ensuring transparency, accountability, and prudent financial management, which are key to sustainable development and national progress.