By Chimezie Godfrey

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission and the German society for International Corporation, GIZ have agreed to explore areas of collaboration.

This was made known during a courtesy visit of the Chairman of Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Barrister Victor Muruako to the Country Director of GIZ in Nigeria, Ina Hommers in her office.

Giving a brief of the Commission, Barrister Muruako stated that it has been strategically raising awareness on the need for fiscal responsibility across tiers of government.

He stated that the Commission has also been encouraging citizen-enforcement of the Act by encouraging citizens to take advantage of Section 51 of Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007 which states that “A person shall have the legal capacity to enforce the provision of this Act by obtaining prerogative orders or other remedies at the Federal High Court, without having to show any special or particular interest.”

He further stated that the nation has recorded considerable reform of the budgeting process through the implementation of the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), bringing about public participation in the preparation of the MTEF and the Annual Budgets, which was not the case before the coming of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

Barrister Muruako who believes that the Commission could do much more if given the needed support attributed to the FRA, 2007 and the Commission the fact that these days, the Ministry of Finance regularly publishes the release of funds to agencies of Government as well as the timeline for the auditing of the Federal Government account and the accounts of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of Government.

He added there is regular monitoring and evaluation of the annual budget to ensure proper and full implementation.

Barrister Muruako believes that the Commission could do much more if given the needed support, adding that the Commission has trained and sensitized civil society organizations to interface with federal and subnational governments on issues of transparency, accountability and tracking of implementation of federal projects.

In her response, the Country Director of GIZ, Ina Hommers appreciated the Chairman for his visit and expressed her Society’s positive disposition to support the Commission to actualize its mandate.

The two Organizations agreed to explore specific areas and formats of collaborations in order to support each other’s missions.

