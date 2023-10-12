FRC Boss calls for the support of staff

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Executive Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), Chief Victor Muruako has called on the staff of the Commission to come up with useful ideas that can help promote the mandate of Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007.

Barr. Muruako stated this at the ongoing enriching, educative, informative, transformative and impactive one-week capacity-building seminar In Nasarawa State.

‘The training offers an opportunity for staff of both public and private sectors to learn positive ways to contribute to the “Renew Hope” agenda of Mr President and Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu,’’ he said.

He further encourages the Staff to learn and practice positive approaches to improve their service delivery and push the Mandate of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission to greater heights.

He directed the staff to file their detailed report through the Director of Administration at the end of the training which will help the authorities and staff in policy formation within the Commission.

FRC Boss called on the staff to come up with positive inputs and advice that can help the Commission make greater achievements for the economic growth of our dear Nation.

He assured them that things would get better better in our lifetime.

He also commended the Director of Administration, Alhaji Muhammed Zailani and the staff for coming up with such an important capacity-building program to make the Nation better.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

